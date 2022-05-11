Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Polygamy: Silence not always best answer, says Yul Edochie
News photo The Punch  - Actor Yul Edochie on Wednesday noted that though silence is good, it was not always the answer, adding that it has gotten to a point where he'll speak.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Silence Not The Best Answer’, Yul Edochie Vows To Speak Daily Trust:
‘Silence Not The Best Answer’, Yul Edochie Vows To Speak
Silence Not Always Best Answer, I’ll Speak Soon, Yul Edochie Tells Critics Independent:
Silence Not Always Best Answer, I’ll Speak Soon, Yul Edochie Tells Critics
Polygamy: Silence not always best answer, says Yul Edochie News Breakers:
Polygamy: Silence not always best answer, says Yul Edochie
Silence is good but it’s certainly not always the best answer - Actor Yul Edochie says Gist Reel:
Silence is good but it’s certainly not always the best answer - Actor Yul Edochie says


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 21 hours ago
3 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 10 hours ago
4 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
7 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Abacha minister Mokelu becomes 28th APC presidential aspirant - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
9 Daddy Showkey blasts boxing promoters who brought Floyd Mayweather to Nigeria to meet up with Rotimi Amaechi - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info