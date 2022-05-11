Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari’s chief of staff, Ngige to meet ASUU Thursday
News photo The Punch  - The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, alongside the Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, will be hosting a meeting between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities as well as all other registered ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ngige meet ASUU The Nation:
Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ngige meet ASUU
Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ngige to meet ASUU today Nigerian Tribune:
Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ngige to meet ASUU today
Strike: Buhari Premium Times:
Strike: Buhari's chief of staff, NIREC to meet ASUU, others Thursday
Chief of staff, Ngige plan ASUU meeting Top Naija:
Chief of staff, Ngige plan ASUU meeting
Buhari’s chief of staff, Ngige to meet ASUU Thursday News Breakers:
Buhari’s chief of staff, Ngige to meet ASUU Thursday


   More Picks
1 ASUU strike: My future children will never suffer in federal university like I did - Nigerian lady vows - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 FG Issues Circular, Orders Ministers, Heads of Agencies, Ambassadors, Other Appointees Nursing Political Ambitions to Resign - This Day, 3 hours ago
3 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 "Yes, we had domestic violence in our relationship" - Bae U reacts after being dragged for beating girlfriend, Mummy Wa - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
6 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 3 fear dead, many injured in Kabba explosion - The Herald, 9 hours ago
10 Polygamy: Silence not always best answer, says Yul Edochie - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info