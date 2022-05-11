Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


University Lecturers’ Strike: Nigerian Students Association, NANS Berates Senate President, Lawan For Asking Students Not To Disrupt Political Activities
Sahara Reporters  - University Lecturers’ Strike: Nigerian Students Association, NANS Berates Senate President, Lawan For Asking Students Not To Disrupt Political Activities

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU strike: Don’t disrupt political activities, Lawan appeals to students The Punch:
ASUU strike: Don’t disrupt political activities, Lawan appeals to students
ASUU strike: Don’t disrupt political activities – Lawan begs students Daily Post:
ASUU strike: Don’t disrupt political activities – Lawan begs students
ASUU Strike: Don’t Disrupt Political Activities, Lawan Appeals To Students Naija Loaded:
ASUU Strike: Don’t Disrupt Political Activities, Lawan Appeals To Students
ASUU Strike: Don’t Disrupt Political Activities, Lawan Appeals To Students Information Nigeria:
ASUU Strike: Don’t Disrupt Political Activities, Lawan Appeals To Students
ASUU strike: Don’t disrupt political activities – Lawan begs students Nigerian Eye:
ASUU strike: Don’t disrupt political activities – Lawan begs students
Senate president, Lawan tells students not to disrupt political activities over ASUU strike The Street Journal:
Senate president, Lawan tells students not to disrupt political activities over ASUU strike
ASUU strike: Don’t disrupt political activities, Lawan appeals to students News Breakers:
ASUU strike: Don’t disrupt political activities, Lawan appeals to students
ASUU strike: Don’t disrupt political activities, Lawan tells students Kemi Filani Blog:
ASUU strike: Don’t disrupt political activities, Lawan tells students


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 16 hours ago
3 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 Another bomb explosion rocks Jalingo metropolis - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 "My family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy" Mary Yul Edochie reacts after husband Yul Edochie shared old video of them together in happier times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
7 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 I’ll Increase Number Of Police Personnel To 1Million From 250,000, Moghalu Says After Picking N25M ADC Presidential Form - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 APC Primary: I Will Respect APC Consensus Candidate If Process Is Fair – Ayade - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info