2023: APC has lost moral - Presidential aspirant, Garba dumps party
Daily Post  - A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has announced his resignation from the ruling party.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 ASUU strike: My future children will never suffer in federal university like I did - Nigerian lady vows - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 FG Issues Circular, Orders Ministers, Heads of Agencies, Ambassadors, Other Appointees Nursing Political Ambitions to Resign - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 19 hours ago
4 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
6 PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Nwajiuba, minister of state for education becomes first political appointee to tender resignation following Buhari's sack order - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
9 Civil war soldiers protest 44 years unpaid pensions - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 University Lecturers’ Strike: Nigerian Students Association, NANS Berates Senate President, Lawan For Asking Students Not To Disrupt Political Activities - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
