Adamu Garba resigns from APC, says party has no plan for Nigeria’s future
Nigerian Eye  - A former presidential aspirant of the ruling party, Adamu Garba, has announced his resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC). Garba, who backed out of the presidential race after raising N83 million, had criticised the party for pegging its ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 ASUU strike: My future children will never suffer in federal university like I did - Nigerian lady vows - Legit, 11 hours ago
2 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 African Speakers Seeking Debt Cancellation, Not Review, Says Gbajabiamila - This Day, 19 hours ago
4 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 11 hours ago
6 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 8 hours ago
7 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
8 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 Abacha minister Mokelu becomes 28th APC presidential aspirant - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
10 Seven Nigerian Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Ambush Army General’s Convoy In Taraba - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
