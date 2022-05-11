Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


3 Kano APC Lawmakers Defect To NNPP
News photo Leadership  - In the wake of defection of nine members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kano State House of Assembly, another three lawmakers elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, defected to the New Nigeria ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kano: 3 lawmakers dump APC for NNPP Daily Post:
Kano: 3 lawmakers dump APC for NNPP
Three APC lawmakers in Kano Assembly defect to NNPP Premium Times:
Three APC lawmakers in Kano Assembly defect to NNPP
3 APC lawmakers defect to NNPP in Kano News Diary Online:
3 APC lawmakers defect to NNPP in Kano
2023: Three Kano Assembly Lawmakers dump APC The Eagle Online:
2023: Three Kano Assembly Lawmakers dump APC


   More Picks
1 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
6 Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Nwajiuba, minister of state for education becomes first political appointee to tender resignation following Buhari's sack order - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
10 University Lecturers’ Strike: Nigerian Students Association, NANS Berates Senate President, Lawan For Asking Students Not To Disrupt Political Activities - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info