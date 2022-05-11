Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Party primaries: Senate shut down till June 7
News photo Daily Post  - Ahead of the political parties’ primaries, the Nigerian Senate has adjourned plenary till June 7, 2022.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate adjourns plenary till June 7 The Nation:
Senate adjourns plenary till June 7
Senate shut down activities, adjourns plenary for one month The News Guru:
Senate shut down activities, adjourns plenary for one month
Party Primaries: Senate Shut Down Till June 7 Fresh Reporters:
Party Primaries: Senate Shut Down Till June 7
Party primaries: Senate shut down till June 7 Within Nigeria:
Party primaries: Senate shut down till June 7
Party primaries: Senate shut down till June 7 Osmek News:
Party primaries: Senate shut down till June 7


   More Picks
1 ASUU strike: My future children will never suffer in federal university like I did - Nigerian lady vows - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s GDP improved in 3rd, 4th quarters of 2021 — NBS - Daily Trust, 17 hours ago
4 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
8 PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info