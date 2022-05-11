Party primaries: Senate shut down till June 7

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
ASUU strike: My future children will never suffer in federal university like I did - Nigerian lady vows - Legit,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Nigeria’s GDP improved in 3rd, 4th quarters of 2021 — NBS - Daily Trust,
17 hours ago
|
4
|
2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago