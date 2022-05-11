Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Woman arrested in Ondo for stabbing ex-boyfriend during fight over her new lover
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 39-year-old food seller, Seun Sola, has been arrested for stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the stomach during a fight in Ondo State. It was gathered that the victim identified as Lomi Alara Akinbinu allegedly pounced on the suspect and started beating ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 ASUU strike: My future children will never suffer in federal university like I did - Nigerian lady vows - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 FG Issues Circular, Orders Ministers, Heads of Agencies, Ambassadors, Other Appointees Nursing Political Ambitions to Resign - This Day, 3 hours ago
3 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 "Yes, we had domestic violence in our relationship" - Bae U reacts after being dragged for beating girlfriend, Mummy Wa - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
6 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 3 fear dead, many injured in Kabba explosion - The Herald, 9 hours ago
10 Polygamy: Silence not always best answer, says Yul Edochie - The Punch, 18 hours ago
