Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EXCLUSIVE: Masanawa, Managing Director Of Nigerian Company In Charge Of Printing Election Materials Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form, Refuses To Resign
Sahara Reporters  - Abbas Umar Masanawa, Managing Director of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc was among those who picked the N50 million All Progressives Congress governorship nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the primaries for the 2023 ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

MD Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Abbas Masanawa Joins Katsina Guber Race The Will:
MD Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Abbas Masanawa Joins Katsina Guber Race
2023: Despite Buhari’s order, director in charge of printing Nigeria’s currency, Umar Masanawa picks APC gubernatorial form The Street Journal:
2023: Despite Buhari’s order, director in charge of printing Nigeria’s currency, Umar Masanawa picks APC gubernatorial form
EXCLUSIVE: Masanawa, Managing Director Of Nigerian Company In Charge Of Printing Election Materials Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form, Refuses To Resign News Breakers:
EXCLUSIVE: Masanawa, Managing Director Of Nigerian Company In Charge Of Printing Election Materials Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form, Refuses To Resign
MD Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Abbas Masanawa Joins Katsina Guber Race Observers Times:
MD Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Abbas Masanawa Joins Katsina Guber Race
MD Of Nigerian Company In Charge Of Printing Election Materials Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form, Refuses To Resign Tori News:
MD Of Nigerian Company In Charge Of Printing Election Materials Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form, Refuses To Resign


   More Picks
1 "Yes, we had domestic violence in our relationship" - Bae U reacts after being dragged for beating girlfriend, Mummy Wa - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
2 Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Mirror in the Sun star actor Gbenga Richards passes on, Nollywood mourns - Legit, 2 hours ago
7 Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
8 Road to 2023: Abiodun submits nomination form, expresses confidence of victory - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Polygamy: Silence not always best answer, says Yul Edochie - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info