Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, sunshine from Thursday — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Nigerian Meteorology Agency, NiMet, has predicted thunderstorms and sunshine from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

NiMet forecasts three-day thunderstorms, sunshine Peoples Gazette:
NiMet forecasts three-day thunderstorms, sunshine
NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, sunshine from Thursday — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, sunshine from Thursday — NEWSVERGE
NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, sunshine from Thursday News Breakers:
NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, sunshine from Thursday
NiMet predicts three-day thunderstorms, sunshine from Thursday EnviroNews Nigeria:
NiMet predicts three-day thunderstorms, sunshine from Thursday


   More Picks
1 ASUU strike: My future children will never suffer in federal university like I did - Nigerian lady vows - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot and killed during Israeli raid in West Bank - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 Davido, Burna Boy to release songs off next albums same day - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 We know nothing about Genevieve’s condition – Actors’ Guild - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Presidency dismisses call for Buhari’s tenure elongation, says May 29, 2023 remains sacrosanct — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
7 PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Actress Genevieve Nnaji shares video of self amid mental illness reports - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Nwajiuba, minister of state for education becomes first political appointee to tender resignation following Buhari's sack order - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info