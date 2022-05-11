Naira depreciates against dollar at investors, exporters window Daily Trust - The Naira, on Wednesday, depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N418.75 to the dollar, a 0.12 per cent depreciation, weaker than N418.25 traded on Tuesday. The open indicative rate closed at N417.70 to the dollar on Wednesday.



