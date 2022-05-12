Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have taken their collaboration a notch further by setting up a Joint Committee of senior and management staff of the two agencies towards the implementation of ...

8 hours ago
