2023: Jonathan has finally made up his mind to re-contest presidency, News Agency of Nigeria reports

2023: Jonathan has finally made up his mind to re-contest presidency, News Agency of Nigeria reports



BARELY 48 hours after disassociating himself from moves by some groups to draft him into the 2023 presidential race, ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online2023: Jonathan has finally made up his mind to re-contest presidency, News Agency of Nigeria reportsBARELY 48 hours after disassociating himself from moves by some groups to draft him into the 2023 presidential race, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%