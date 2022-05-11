2023: Orji Kalu is insincere, dishonest, out to betray his people for selfish reason — Clark Vanguard News - FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has taken a swipe at the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for saying that North-East is the nearest to the South-East for ...



News Credibility Score: 99%