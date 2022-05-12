Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Strike: Gambari meets ASUU today as students protest at APC secretariat
Daily Trust  - The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, will today meet with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and other registered trade unions ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
3 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 At Last, PDP NEC Throws Presidential Ticket Open, Recommends Consensus - This Day, 22 hours ago
9 Jubilation as Osinbajo submits APC presidential nomination forms - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 FEC okays N2bn vehicles for Civil Defence, approves three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
