Human trafficker nabbed while trying to secure passport for victim - P.M. News

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Three feared dead, many injured as explosion rocks drinking joint in Kogi (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
2
|
2023: We’ll suspend online voter pre-registration on May 30 - INEC - Legit,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
"Yes, we had domestic violence in our relationship" - Bae U reacts after being dragged for beating girlfriend, Mummy Wa - Gist Reel,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group - Peoples Gazette,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
Road to 2023: Abiodun submits nomination form, expresses confidence of victory - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
“I have money and fame but no real friends” – Zinoleesky laments - Gbextra Online Portal,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive - Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago