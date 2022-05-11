Blac Chyna says she's now born again as she gets baptised on her birthday (video)







The mother-of-two got baptised on her birthday, May 11, 2022.







She shared a video from her baptism to Instagram and talked abou Linda Ikeji Blog - Blac Chyna says she is now born again.The mother-of-two got baptised on her birthday, May 11, 2022.She shared a video from her baptism to Instagram and talked abou



News Credibility Score: 99%