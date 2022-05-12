Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Women in nightlife business work harder than male colleagues — Adeeko
Vanguard News  - Abuja socialite and hospitality expert, Adenike Isi Adeeko, has said that female entrepreneurs work thrice harder than their male counterparts in the nightlife industry.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Women scared of nightlife businesses, says Adenike Adeeko The Sun:
Women scared of nightlife businesses, says Adenike Adeeko
Women In Nightlife Business Work Harder Than Male Colleagues — Adeeko Independent:
Women In Nightlife Business Work Harder Than Male Colleagues — Adeeko
Why Women In Nightlife Business Work Harder Than Male Colleagues — Socialite, Adeeko Speaks Tori News:
Why Women In Nightlife Business Work Harder Than Male Colleagues — Socialite, Adeeko Speaks


   More Picks
1 FEC okays N2bn vehicles for Civil Defence, approves three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Jonathan has finally made up his mind to re-contest presidency, News Agency of Nigeria reports - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
4 Judge pardons couple for stealing wheat flour, raises money in court to buy them food - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 My mum inspires some of my skits, says Taaooma - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Presidential primary: APC will embarrass you at Eagles square - Adeyanju warns Goodluck Jonathan - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Let God Judge: Reactions as Cossy demands justice over sleeping with dog scandal - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 2023: Group Storms City Gate, Insists On Osinbajo’s Presidency - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 “What is being done to Genevieve Nnaji online is criminal and defamatory” – Actress Georgina Onuoha - Naija Parrot, 19 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: PDP'S NEC throws ticket open, tends towards consensus - Legit, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info