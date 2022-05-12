Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplant operations
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health Minister, Malachie Manaouda has lauded health workers for successfully conducting three kidney transplant operations at the country’s main hospital in the capital Yaounde

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplant operations The Sun:
Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplant operations
Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplants — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplants — Daily Nigerian
Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplants News Breakers:
Cameroon successfully conducts 3 kidney transplants


   More Picks
1 FEC okays N2bn vehicles for Civil Defence, approves three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Jonathan has finally made up his mind to re-contest presidency, News Agency of Nigeria reports - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
4 Judge pardons couple for stealing wheat flour, raises money in court to buy them food - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Presidential primary: APC will embarrass you at Eagles square - Adeyanju warns Goodluck Jonathan - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Let God Judge: Reactions as Cossy demands justice over sleeping with dog scandal - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 2023: Group Storms City Gate, Insists On Osinbajo’s Presidency - Independent, 19 hours ago
8 “What is being done to Genevieve Nnaji online is criminal and defamatory” – Actress Georgina Onuoha - Naija Parrot, 19 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: PDP'S NEC throws ticket open, tends towards consensus - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 3 years after, DNA exonerates 53-year-old landlord accused of impregnating his tenant?s 14-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info