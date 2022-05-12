Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


She wears a pant for 3 days: Nkechi Blessing's ex-boo says in video, she reacts
News photo Legit  - Actress Nkechi Blessing's ex-lover, Hon. Falegan, claimed she wears one pant for three days as he accused her of poor personal hygiene. She reacted online.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
''I have never worn a pant since I was 18''- Nkechi Blessing Sunday responds after her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, accused of not changing her panties for three days while they dated
I left because of personal hygiene – Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan says he doesn’t wants her back The Info NG:
I left because of personal hygiene – Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan says he doesn’t wants her back
"It The Herald:
"It's a known fact I've not worn pant since I was 18" - Nkechi Blessing replies ex-lover
I Stopped Wearing Pants At 18 – Nkechi Blessing Slams Ex, Opeyemi Falegan Over Claims | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
I Stopped Wearing Pants At 18 – Nkechi Blessing Slams Ex, Opeyemi Falegan Over Claims | Ladun Liadi's Blog
I left because of personal hygiene, you’ve to tell a woman to change her pant in three days - Actress Nkechi Blessing’s ex Opeyemi Falegan takes back his apology Gist Reel:
I left because of personal hygiene, you’ve to tell a woman to change her pant in three days - Actress Nkechi Blessing’s ex Opeyemi Falegan takes back his apology
I First Reports:
I've never worn a pant since I was 18, Nkechi counters Opeyemi over personal hygiene claims — First Reports
Actress Nkechi Blessing dr@gs her ex for saying he left because of her personal hygiene Instablog 9ja:
Actress Nkechi Blessing dr@gs her ex for saying he left because of her personal hygiene
I Left Nkechi Blessing Because She Is Dirty & Wouldn’t Change Her Pants In 3 Days – Opeyemi Falegan Fires Again News Breakers:
I Left Nkechi Blessing Because She Is Dirty & Wouldn’t Change Her Pants In 3 Days – Opeyemi Falegan Fires Again


   More Picks
1 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 We may relocate sensitive materials from CBN - INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
4 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 We’ve paid over N58bn bridging claims to oil marketers – NMDPRA — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
8 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Jubilation as Osinbajo submits APC presidential nomination forms - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info