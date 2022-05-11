Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors
Linda Ikeji Blog  - An aircraft carrying 11 people has crashed into a forest during a storm.

 

It is said to be unlikely that any of the 11 survived after the plane went down near to Nanga Eboko,

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Plane with 11 aboard crashes in Cameroon The Punch:
Plane with 11 aboard crashes in Cameroon
Plane crashes with 11 people onboard Daily Post:
Plane crashes with 11 people onboard
BBC Africa:
Africa Plane with 11 on board crashes in Cameroon - BBC News
Search For Survivors After Plane Crash In Cameroon Continues Independent:
Search For Survivors After Plane Crash In Cameroon Continues
Plane Crashes In Forest With No Survivors The Trent:
Plane Crashes In Forest With No Survivors
Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in central Cameroon News Breakers:
Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in central Cameroon
Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest Within Nigeria:
Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest
Plane Carrying 11 Passengers Crashes In Cameroon Forest With No Likely Survivors Tori News:
Plane Carrying 11 Passengers Crashes In Cameroon Forest With No Likely Survivors


   More Picks
1 "Yes, we had domestic violence in our relationship" - Bae U reacts after being dragged for beating girlfriend, Mummy Wa - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
2 Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Mirror in the Sun star actor Gbenga Richards passes on, Nollywood mourns - Legit, 2 hours ago
7 Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
8 Road to 2023: Abiodun submits nomination form, expresses confidence of victory - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Polygamy: Silence not always best answer, says Yul Edochie - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info