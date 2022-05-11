Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors







An aircraft carrying 11 people has crashed into a forest during a storm. It is said to be unlikely that any of the 11 survived after the plane went down near to Nanga Eboko, according to Linda Ikeji Blog.



