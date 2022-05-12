Post News
News at a Glance
Newcastle ‘Join Manchester United In The Race For Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen’
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Newcastle United 'join Manchester United in the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen'
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Newcastle United ‘join Manchester United in the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’
Top Naija:
Newcastle United join Osimhen race
Global Upfront:
Newcastle ‘Join Manchester United In The Race For Nigerian-born Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen’
Gist Punch:
Newcastle United 'join Manchester United in the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen'
More Picks
1
Mob beat and burn body of College Of Education female student in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
We may relocate sensitive materials from CBN - INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
NUC gives universities nod to decide 30% of their curriculum content -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
6
Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
9
2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark -
Nigeria Breaking News,
21 hours ago
10
Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
