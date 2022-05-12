Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'I'll work for all Nigerians' -- Saraki declares presidential bid
News photo The Cable  - Bukola Saraki, a former president of the senate, has formally declared his intention to run for office of the president.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UPDATED: Why I want to become president - Saraki gives 11 reasons The Punch:
UPDATED: Why I want to become president - Saraki gives 11 reasons
Saraki Officially Declares For Presidency Biz Watch Nigeria:
Saraki Officially Declares For Presidency
Why I want to become president – Saraki officially declares Nigerian Eye:
Why I want to become president – Saraki officially declares
Bukola Saraki, former president of the senate, has formally declared his intention to run for president. Pulse Nigeria:
Bukola Saraki, former president of the senate, has formally declared his intention to run for president.
Why I want to become president – Saraki officially declares News Breakers:
Why I want to become president – Saraki officially declares
Photos: Why I Am In The Race To Succeed President Buhari - Bukola Saraki Officially Declares [Full Text] Naija News:
Photos: Why I Am In The Race To Succeed President Buhari - Bukola Saraki Officially Declares [Full Text]
Why I Want To Become President - Saraki Officially Declares Tori News:
Why I Want To Become President - Saraki Officially Declares


   More Picks
1 "Yes, we had domestic violence in our relationship" - Bae U reacts after being dragged for beating girlfriend, Mummy Wa - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
2 Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Mirror in the Sun star actor Gbenga Richards passes on, Nollywood mourns - Legit, 2 hours ago
7 Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
8 Road to 2023: Abiodun submits nomination form, expresses confidence of victory - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Polygamy: Silence not always best answer, says Yul Edochie - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info