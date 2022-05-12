Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
EXPOSED: Ruling APC Presidential Aspirant, Ben Ayade, ‘Secretly’ Buys Senatorial Nomination Form As Plan B Option
Sahara Reporters
- Ayade had on April 26 declared his interest to run for the office of the President.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Presidency: Ayade picks APC senatorial form as backup plan
Legit:
2023 presidency: Governor Ayade picks APC senatorial form as backup strategy
The Street Journal:
2023: Presidential aspirant, Ayade picks APC senatorial form as backup plan
News Breakers:
Presidency: Ayade picks APC senatorial form as backup plan
Naija News:
2023 Presidency: Ayade Picks APC Senatorial Form As Backup Plan
More Picks
1
Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Mirror in the Sun star actor Gbenga Richards passes on, Nollywood mourns -
Legit,
6 hours ago
3
Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
5
War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
6
NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
8
Woman arrested in Ondo for stabbing ex-boyfriend during fight over her new lover -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Senate laments as terrorists kill over 40 residents, soldiers in Taraba -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
10
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...