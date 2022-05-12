Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark
News photo Nigeria Breaking News  - 9News Nigeria
I have great respect for Chief Edwin Clark; He is an elder statesman and a patriotic Nigerian. I want to sincerely commend him for openly Read more
9News Nigeria

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: You’ve betrayed South-East – Orji Kalu attacks Edwin Clark Daily Post:
2023: You’ve betrayed South-East – Orji Kalu attacks Edwin Clark
Edwin Clark: You And Others Betrayed South East, We Are Only Wiser – Orji Kalu Igbere TV News:
Edwin Clark: You And Others Betrayed South East, We Are Only Wiser – Orji Kalu
Osmek News:
Edwin Clark: You And Others Betrayed South East, We Are Only Wiser – Orji Kalu
You Betrayed The Southeast, We Are Wiser – Kalu Fires Back At Edwin Clark Naija News:
You Betrayed The Southeast, We Are Wiser – Kalu Fires Back At Edwin Clark
2023: Orji Kalu Attacks Edwin Clark, Calls Him Out For Betraying South East Anaedo Online:
2023: Orji Kalu Attacks Edwin Clark, Calls Him Out For Betraying South East
2023: You’ve betrayed South-East – Orji Kalu slams Edwin Clark Within Nigeria:
2023: You’ve betrayed South-East – Orji Kalu slams Edwin Clark
2023: Orji Kalu attacks Edwin Clark for “betraying” southeast Politics Nigeria:
2023: Orji Kalu attacks Edwin Clark for “betraying” southeast
2023: Betrayer of the South-East – Orji Kalu Attacks Edwin Clark Over Comment Tori News:
2023: Betrayer of the South-East – Orji Kalu Attacks Edwin Clark Over Comment


   More Picks
1 "Yes, we had domestic violence in our relationship" - Bae U reacts after being dragged for beating girlfriend, Mummy Wa - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
2 Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Musician and guests take to their heels at a funeral in the South East over fear of gunmen (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Mirror in the Sun star actor Gbenga Richards passes on, Nollywood mourns - Legit, 2 hours ago
7 Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
8 Road to 2023: Abiodun submits nomination form, expresses confidence of victory - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Polygamy: Silence not always best answer, says Yul Edochie - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info