EXCLUSIVE: Photo Of Nigerian Military Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Emenike Okore Abducted By Terrorists In Taraba Sahara Reporters - SaharaReporters has obtained the picture of an army commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ememike S. Okore (N11717) who was declared missing following an ambush by gunmen suspected to be terrorists in Taraba State.The gunmen had on Tuesday attacked a ...



