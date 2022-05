EFCC re-arraigns 2 ex-staff of First Marina Trust for identity theft — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, re-arraigned two former staff of First Marina Trust Ltd., in a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged Identity theft and Cyber Crime. The EFCC charged Adeyemi Oluwaseun and Suleiman ...



