Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Ayade Sacks Calabar Monarch For Dabbling Into Politics
The Will
- May 12, (THEWILL) - Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has sacked the Paramount Ruler of Calabar South Local government area, Muri Professor Itam Hogan Itam, for dabbling into politics.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
FEC okays N2bn vehicles for Civil Defence, approves three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
2023: Jonathan has finally made up his mind to re-contest presidency, News Agency of Nigeria reports -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
4
Judge pardons couple for stealing wheat flour, raises money in court to buy them food -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Presidential primary: APC will embarrass you at Eagles square - Adeyanju warns Goodluck Jonathan -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
6
Let God Judge: Reactions as Cossy demands justice over sleeping with dog scandal -
Legit,
22 hours ago
7
2023: Group Storms City Gate, Insists On Osinbajo’s Presidency -
Independent,
19 hours ago
8
“What is being done to Genevieve Nnaji online is criminal and defamatory” – Actress Georgina Onuoha -
Naija Parrot,
19 hours ago
9
2023 presidency: PDP'S NEC throws ticket open, tends towards consensus -
Legit,
22 hours ago
10
3 years after, DNA exonerates 53-year-old landlord accused of impregnating his tenant?s 14-year-old daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
