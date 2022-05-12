Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ayade Sacks Calabar Monarch For Dabbling Into Politics
The Will  - May 12, (THEWILL) - Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has sacked the Paramount Ruler of Calabar South Local government area, Muri Professor Itam Hogan Itam, for dabbling into politics.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ayade sack Monarch for dabbling into politics The Guardian:
Ayade sack Monarch for dabbling into politics
Ayade Sack Monarch For Dabbling Into Politics The Street Journal:
Ayade Sack Monarch For Dabbling Into Politics
Ayade sack Monarch for dabbling into politics News Breakers:
Ayade sack Monarch for dabbling into politics
Ayade sack Monarch for dabbling into politics Within Nigeria:
Ayade sack Monarch for dabbling into politics


   More Picks
1 FEC okays N2bn vehicles for Civil Defence, approves three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Jonathan has finally made up his mind to re-contest presidency, News Agency of Nigeria reports - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
4 Judge pardons couple for stealing wheat flour, raises money in court to buy them food - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Presidential primary: APC will embarrass you at Eagles square - Adeyanju warns Goodluck Jonathan - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Let God Judge: Reactions as Cossy demands justice over sleeping with dog scandal - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 2023: Group Storms City Gate, Insists On Osinbajo’s Presidency - Independent, 19 hours ago
8 “What is being done to Genevieve Nnaji online is criminal and defamatory” – Actress Georgina Onuoha - Naija Parrot, 19 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: PDP'S NEC throws ticket open, tends towards consensus - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 3 years after, DNA exonerates 53-year-old landlord accused of impregnating his tenant?s 14-year-old daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info