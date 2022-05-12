Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: Southeast youths send message to Jonathan as ex-president joins APC presidential race
Daily Post
- The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East, has asked former president, Goodluck Jonathan
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Within Nigeria:
2023: South-East youths send message to Jonathan amid reports of ex-president joining APC, Presidential race
Naija News:
2023: Southeast Youths Send Message To Jonathan Over His Reported Interest In The Presidency
Tori News:
2023: Southeast Youths Send Message To Jonathan Over His Reported Interest In The Presidency
