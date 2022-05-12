Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NUC gives universities nod to decide 30% of their curriculum content
News photo Daily Post  - The National Universities Commission (NUC) has reviewed the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards, BMAS, for universities, revising it to Core Curriculum

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Universities Will Decide 30% Of Their Curriculum -NUC Independent:
Universities Will Decide 30% Of Their Curriculum -NUC
NUC gives universities nod to decide 30% of their curriculum content Nigerian Eye:
NUC gives universities nod to decide 30% of their curriculum content
NUC Authorises Varsities To Decide 30% Of Curriculum The Will:
NUC Authorises Varsities To Decide 30% Of Curriculum
NUC Gives Universities Nod To Decide 30% Of Their Curriculum Content Screen Gist:
NUC Gives Universities Nod To Decide 30% Of Their Curriculum Content


   More Picks
1 Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Mirror in the Sun star actor Gbenga Richards passes on, Nollywood mourns - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
7 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
8 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
10 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info