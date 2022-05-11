Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland
Daily Post  - Russia warned Finland that it would “be forced” to retaliate if the long-neutral country joined the Western military alliance, NATO, imminently, amid the

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russia threatens The Punch:
Russia threatens 'military-technical' steps if Finland joins NATO
Channels Television:
Finland Will Join NATO ‘Without Delay’ – President, PM
Uneasy NATO wait ahead for Finland and Sweden The Guardian:
Uneasy NATO wait ahead for Finland and Sweden
UK promises to defend Sweden, Finland, if attacked by Russia before they join NATO Linda Ikeji Blog:
UK promises to defend Sweden, Finland, if attacked by Russia before they join NATO
UK Agrees To Security Deals With Sweden, Finland As They Consider Joining NATO Independent:
UK Agrees To Security Deals With Sweden, Finland As They Consider Joining NATO
Finnish President, PM In Favour Of Joining NATO The Street Journal:
Finnish President, PM In Favour Of Joining NATO 'without Delay'
Finland Seeks NATO Membership ‘Without Delay’ TV360 Nigeria:
Finland Seeks NATO Membership ‘Without Delay’
Russia threatens ‘military-technical’ steps if Finland joins NATO News Breakers:
Russia threatens ‘military-technical’ steps if Finland joins NATO
UK promises to defend Sweden, Finland, if attacked by Russia before they join NATO Olajide TV:
UK promises to defend Sweden, Finland, if attacked by Russia before they join NATO
Finland Will Join NATO ‘Without Delay’ – President, PM Screen Gist:
Finland Will Join NATO ‘Without Delay’ – President, PM
War: We Tori News:
War: We'll Take Retaliatory Steps If You Join NATO – Russia Warns Finland


   More Picks
1 "Yes, we had domestic violence in our relationship" - Bae U reacts after being dragged for beating girlfriend, Mummy Wa - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
2 Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian Senate, One Of World’s Highest-Paid, Adjourns Sitting Till June To Allow Lawmakers Participate In Party Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Mirror in the Sun star actor Gbenga Richards passes on, Nollywood mourns - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
8 Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
9 Woman arrested in Ondo for stabbing ex-boyfriend during fight over her new lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Road to 2023: Abiodun submits nomination form, expresses confidence of victory - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info