We have No Plans To Attack Northerners Or Non Indigenes Living In Our Land – IPOB News Mirror - Based on the internal memo from the Nigeria military intercepted by IPOB intelligence unit the M.Branch, we the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to reiterate for the umpteenth time and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%