Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Cristiano Ronaldo wins Premier League Player of the Month for a 6th time to overtake Wayne Rooney's record at Manchester United
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Player of the Month for April - making it two monthly awards this season.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Ronaldo wins April EPL Player of the Month
The Cable:
Ronaldo wins EPL player award for April -- despite Man United's poor run
Complete Sports:
Ronaldo Claims Second Premier League POTM Award Of The Season
The Punch:
Ronaldo wins Premier League player of the month for April
Daily Post:
Cristiano Ronaldo wins EPL award ahead of De Bruyne
Naija Loaded:
CONGRATS!! Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Premier League Player Of The Month Award
Not Just OK:
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Premier League Player of the Month for April 2022
Independent:
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Premier League Player Of The Month For April
The Trent:
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Premier League Player Of The Month For A Sixth Time
PM News:
Ronaldo wins Premier League’s Player of the Month - P.M. News
The Will:
Ronaldo Wins EPL Player Of The Month For April
Inside Business Nigeria:
This is the second time Ronaldo is winning the award for being the best player of the month this season. The Manchester United striker won the award by netting 5 goals in April... Would he remain in the club next season? . .
The New Diplomat:
Ronaldo Wins Player Of The Month Award
News Breakers:
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Premier League Player Of The Month For A Sixth Time
Tori News:
Ronaldo Wins Premier League’s Player of the Month
More Picks
1
Cristiano Ronaldo wins Premier League Player of the Month for a 6th time to overtake Wayne Rooney's record at Manchester United -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Twitter Shares Plummet By 25% As Elon Musk announce His $44 Billion Twitter Deal Is 'Temporarily On Hold' -
Global Upfront,
3 hours ago
6
Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
7
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
8
Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
9
APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
19 hours ago
10
I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election -
Legit,
15 hours ago
