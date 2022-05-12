Post News
News at a Glance
Mob beat and burn body of College Of Education female student in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) Sokoto simply identified as Deborah was allegedly beaten and burnt to death on allegations of blasphemy today Thursday,
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Washington Post:
Nigeria: Student accused of blasphemy is burnt to death
Daily Times:
Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Muhammad’
Daily Trust:
Student burnt alive over ‘blasphemy’ in Sokoto
Ripples Nigeria:
Student beaten, burnt to death in Sokoto varsity over alleged blasphemy
The Eagle Online:
Students burn colleague to death over alleged religious blasphemy
News Wire NGR:
Muslim students burn Christian colleague alive over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Mob Kills Female Student Over Alleged Blasphemy In Sokoto College
The Street Journal:
200-Level-Student Beaten To Death, Burnt For Alleged Blasphemy
PM News:
Blasphemy: 2 arrested over murder of Sokoto student - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Mob kills student over ‘blasphemy’ in northern Nigerian college
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Deborah Samuel: Bishop Kukah Fumes Over Murder Of Female Student Over Alleged ‘Blasphemy’ In Sokoto | Ladun Liadi's Blog
How Africa:
WATCH: Female Student Burnt To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad In Nigeria
NPO Reports:
Students Stone to Death, Burn Corpse of Female Accused of Blasphemy in Sokoto
Observers Times:
Christian female student beaten, burnt to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad in Sokoto
Newsmakers:
Listen to the Voicenote that Got Sokoto Female Student Burnt to Death for Blasphemy
Naija Parrot:
Female student beaten, burnt to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad in Sokoto (Video)
Edujandon:
Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Muhammad’ (Video)
Nigerian Pilot:
Student burnt alive over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto
More Picks
1
Mob beat and burn body of College Of Education female student in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
We may relocate sensitive materials from CBN - INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
NUC gives universities nod to decide 30% of their curriculum content -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
5
Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
8
N. Korea reports 1st Coronavirus outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency” — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
20 hours ago
9
2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark -
Nigeria Breaking News,
21 hours ago
10
Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
