Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
PenCom directs RSA holders to visit PFAs for data recapture exercise
Nigerian Tribune
- PenCom directs RSA holders to visit PFAs for data recapture exercise
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Business Day:
Pencom resumes data recapture exercise for RSA holders
The Nigeria Lawyer:
PenCom Directs RSA Holders To Visit PFAs For Data Recapture Exercise
Daily Nigerian:
PenCom directs RSA holders to begin data recapturing — Daily Nigerian
Within Nigeria:
Visit PFAs for data recapture exercise, PenCom tells RSA holders
More Picks
1
Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Mirror in the Sun star actor Gbenga Richards passes on, Nollywood mourns -
Legit,
8 hours ago
3
Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
4
War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
5
NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
6
Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
7
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
6 hours ago
8
Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
10
2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark -
Nigeria Breaking News,
11 hours ago
