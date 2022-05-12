Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian  - Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Female student burnt alive in Sokoto for insulting Prophet Muhammad Daily Post:
Female student burnt alive in Sokoto for insulting Prophet Muhammad
Christian female student beaten, burnt to death for insulting Prophet Muhammad in Sokoto Yaba Left Online:
Christian female student beaten, burnt to death for insulting Prophet Muhammad in Sokoto
Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Muhammad’ [VIDEO] Society Gazette Nigeria:
Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Muhammad’ [VIDEO]
VIDEO: Watch Moment Female Student Got Burnt To Death For Insulting Prophet Muhammad News Break:
VIDEO: Watch Moment Female Student Got Burnt To Death For Insulting Prophet Muhammad
Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Muhammad’ [VIDEO] Politics Nigeria:
Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Muhammad’ [VIDEO]
Female Student Beaten, Burnt To Death In Sokoto For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad Naija News:
Female Student Beaten, Burnt To Death In Sokoto For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
Female Student Beaten, Burnt to Death in Sokoto for Blasphemy Newsmakers:
Female Student Beaten, Burnt to Death in Sokoto for Blasphemy
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad News Breakers:
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad
Christian Woman Burnt To Death In Sokoto For Tori News:
Christian Woman Burnt To Death In Sokoto For 'Insulting' Muhammad (Video)


   More Picks
1 Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Mirror in the Sun star actor Gbenga Richards passes on, Nollywood mourns - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
5 War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
8 Woman arrested in Ondo for stabbing ex-boyfriend during fight over her new lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Senate laments as terrorists kill over 40 residents, soldiers in Taraba - The Nation, 24 hours ago
10 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info