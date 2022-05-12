Post News
News at a Glance
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian
- Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Female student burnt alive in Sokoto for insulting Prophet Muhammad
Yaba Left Online:
Christian female student beaten, burnt to death for insulting Prophet Muhammad in Sokoto
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Muhammad’ [VIDEO]
News Break:
VIDEO: Watch Moment Female Student Got Burnt To Death For Insulting Prophet Muhammad
Politics Nigeria:
Female student burnt to death in Sokoto ‘for insulting Muhammad’ [VIDEO]
Naija News:
Female Student Beaten, Burnt To Death In Sokoto For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
Newsmakers:
Female Student Beaten, Burnt to Death in Sokoto for Blasphemy
News Breakers:
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad
Tori News:
Christian Woman Burnt To Death In Sokoto For 'Insulting' Muhammad (Video)
More Picks
1
Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Mirror in the Sun star actor Gbenga Richards passes on, Nollywood mourns -
Legit,
6 hours ago
3
Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
5
War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
6
NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
8
Woman arrested in Ondo for stabbing ex-boyfriend during fight over her new lover -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Senate laments as terrorists kill over 40 residents, soldiers in Taraba -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
10
Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
4 hours ago
