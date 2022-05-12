Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NUC presents provisional licences to 12 new private universities — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The National Universities Commission, NUC, on Thursday in Abuja presented provisional licences to 12 new private universities. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu presented the licences to each proprietor of the universities.

   More Picks
1 Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
5 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
7 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 12 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 At Last, PDP NEC Throws Presidential Ticket Open, Recommends Consensus - This Day, 18 hours ago
10 Jubilation as Osinbajo submits APC presidential nomination forms - The Punch, 15 hours ago
