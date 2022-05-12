Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: South-East can't get presidential ticket of any political party, says Uzor Kalu
News photo The Street Journal  - The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said the South-East cannot get the ticket of any party in an open contest as it is today

24 hours ago
