Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We’ve paid over N58bn bridging claims to oil marketers – NMDPRA — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian  - Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, says it has so far paid over N58 billion to oil marketers as bridging claims.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

NMDPRA pays over N58b bridging claims to oil marketers National Accord:
NMDPRA pays over N58b bridging claims to oil marketers
#NMDPRA: We’ve Paid Over N58b Bridging Claims To Oil Marketers The Genius Media:
#NMDPRA: We’ve Paid Over N58b Bridging Claims To Oil Marketers
We’ve paid over N58bn bridging claims to oil marketers – NMDPRA News Breakers:
We’ve paid over N58bn bridging claims to oil marketers – NMDPRA
Maritime First Newspaper:
We’ve paid over N58b bridging claims to oil marketers – NMDPRA


   More Picks
1 Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes in Cameroon forest with no likely survivors - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Mirror in the Sun star actor Gbenga Richards passes on, Nollywood mourns - Legit, 5 hours ago
3 "Yes, we had domestic violence in our relationship" - Bae U reacts after being dragged for beating girlfriend, Mummy Wa - Gist Reel, 1 day ago
4 Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Transportation Minister Over Presidential Ambition, After Buhari's Directive - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 Singer Bnxn 'Buju' shows off his girlfriend (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Woman arrested in Ondo for stabbing ex-boyfriend during fight over her new lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Jonathan joins APC in Bayelsa, finally accepts presidential nomination forms from Fulani group - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
8 University Lecturers’ Strike: Nigerian Students Association, NANS Berates Senate President, Lawan For Asking Students Not To Disrupt Political Activities - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
9 Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
10 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info