Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ataga’s murder: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s trial
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The trial of the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ataga: Change of lawyer stalls Chidinma’s trial The Nation:
Ataga: Change of lawyer stalls Chidinma’s trial
Ataga: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s trial  – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Ataga: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s trial  – The Sun Nigeria
Super TV CEO’s Murder: Change of counsel stalls trial Premium Times:
Super TV CEO’s Murder: Change of counsel stalls trial
Ataga: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s murder trial News Diary Online:
Ataga: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s murder trial
Ataga: Change Of Counsel Stalls Chidinma’s Murder Trial The Nigeria Lawyer:
Ataga: Change Of Counsel Stalls Chidinma’s Murder Trial


   More Picks
1 NUC gives universities nod to decide 30% of their curriculum content - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
3 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
6 I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 23 hours ago
8 She wears a pant for 3 days: Nkechi Blessing's ex-boo says in video, she reacts - Legit, 24 hours ago
9 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
10 Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info