Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


78 visually impaired candidates sit for 2022 UTME in Kano center
Vanguard News  - A total of 78 blind candidates are taking part in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME)

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

383 visually impaired candidates sit UTME nationwide The Punch:
383 visually impaired candidates sit UTME nationwide
383 blind candidates sit for 2022 UTME The Nation:
383 blind candidates sit for 2022 UTME
78 blind candidates sit for 2022 UTME in Kano center — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
78 blind candidates sit for 2022 UTME in Kano center — Daily Nigerian
Check Out High Number Of Blind Candidates That Sat For UTME In Kano Naija News:
Check Out High Number Of Blind Candidates That Sat For UTME In Kano
78 blind candidates sit for 2022 UTME in Kano center News Breakers:
78 blind candidates sit for 2022 UTME in Kano center
Visually-impaired Students Writes 2022 UTME Exam In UNILAG Fresh Reporters:
Visually-impaired Students Writes 2022 UTME Exam In UNILAG


   More Picks
1 LISTEN: Davido Releases 'Stand Strong' Featuring The Samples - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
2 Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
5 Ataga’s murder: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s trial - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 Pilot who died in Cameroon plane crash identified as daughter of former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Senator Solomon Ewuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 "Let it end there" Nigerians tells American rapper Future after he expressed his admiration for Tems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
10 I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election - Legit, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info