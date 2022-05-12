Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Adamu’s Genius And The Road To The Presidency By Azu Ishiekwene
Sahara Reporters  - His problem was more severe. In vehicular metaphor, he had just inherited a car without an engine. And this happened ahead of a major race in which his party is not only hoping to do well, but also to win.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Adamu’s genius and the road to the presidency The Cable:
Adamu’s genius and the road to the presidency
Adamu’s Genius And The Road To The Presidency Leadership:
Adamu’s Genius And The Road To The Presidency
Adamu’s genius and road to the Presidency Vanguard News:
Adamu’s genius and road to the Presidency
Adamu’s genius and the road to the Presidency by Azu Ishiekwene Chido Onumah Blog:
Adamu’s genius and the road to the Presidency by Azu Ishiekwene
Adamu’s Genius and the Road to the Presidency The News Chronicle:
Adamu’s Genius and the Road to the Presidency


   More Picks
1 Mob beat and burn body of College Of Education female student in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 We may relocate sensitive materials from CBN - INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 NUC gives universities nod to decide 30% of their curriculum content - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
5 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
8 N. Korea reports 1st Coronavirus outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency” — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 20 hours ago
9 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info