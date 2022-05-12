El-Rufai Declares Support For Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition

Naija News reports that the Kaduna governor openly backed Tinubu’s ambition at the ... Naija News - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has openly endorsed the Presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.Naija News reports that the Kaduna governor openly backed Tinubu’s ambition at the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%