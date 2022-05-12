Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

El-Rufai Declares Support For Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition
News photo Naija News  - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has openly endorsed the Presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.
Naija News reports that the Kaduna governor openly backed Tinubu’s ambition at the ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

