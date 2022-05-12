Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burna Boy - Last Last
Naija Loaded  - Talented Act and songwriter, Burna Boy bounces back on the music scene With a Potential Hit single titled ”Last Last”. The new single serves as a follow Burna Boy - Last Last download music

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy Shares The Guardian:
Burna Boy Shares 'Last Last' Music Video
Burna Boy – Last Last Lyrics Too Xclusive:
Burna Boy – Last Last Lyrics
Burna Boy Shares The Street Journal:
Burna Boy Shares 'Last Last' Music Video
Burna Boy Shares ‘Last Last’ Music Video News Breakers:
Burna Boy Shares ‘Last Last’ Music Video
Which of these songs did Burna Boy sample for “Last Last”? The Native:
Which of these songs did Burna Boy sample for “Last Last”?


   More Picks
1 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
3 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
5 Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 We may relocate sensitive materials from CBN - INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 At Last, PDP NEC Throws Presidential Ticket Open, Recommends Consensus - This Day, 23 hours ago
10 Jubilation as Osinbajo submits APC presidential nomination forms - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info