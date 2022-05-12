Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba Who Dumped APC After ‘Raising N83million’ For Nomination Form Joins New Party, YPP
Sahara Reporters  - Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba Who Dumped APC After ‘Raising N83million’ For Nomination Form Joins New Party, YPP

Adamu Garba takes down the APC flag in his office and gently folds it to show he has dumped the ruling party. Pulse Nigeria:
Adamu Garba takes down the APC flag in his office and gently folds it to show he has dumped the ruling party.
