Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


LeapFrog Investments and Tana Africa Capital invest in Nigeria's Interswitch
News photo Finextra Research news  - LeapFrog Investments (“LeapFrog”) and Tana Africa Capital (“Tana”) today announced a strategic investment in Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading technology-driven companies focused on the digitisation of payments.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

LeapFrog and Tana invest in Interswitch Apps Africa:
LeapFrog and Tana invest in Interswitch
Interswitch Receives Fresh Funds from LeapFrog, Tana | Business Post Business Post Nigeria:
Interswitch Receives Fresh Funds from LeapFrog, Tana | Business Post
Interswitch raises $110m to improve digital payments across Africa Prompt News:
Interswitch raises $110m to improve digital payments across Africa
Interswitch, Africa Tech Cabal:
Interswitch, Africa's second unicorn, raises $110 million
Interswitch Raises $110m to Enhance Digital Payments Platforms Across Africa NPO Reports:
Interswitch Raises $110m to Enhance Digital Payments Platforms Across Africa


   More Picks
1 NUC gives universities nod to decide 30% of their curriculum content - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
3 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
6 I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 23 hours ago
8 She wears a pant for 3 days: Nkechi Blessing's ex-boo says in video, she reacts - Legit, 24 hours ago
9 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
10 Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info