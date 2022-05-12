Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG launches Nigeria Internal Security and Safety Alert System Mobile App
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
FG launches Nigeria Internal Security and Safety Alert System Mobile App

As part of efforts to tackle rising insecurity in Nigeria, the Federal Government has launched Nigeria Internal Security Alerts System (NISPSAS) ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG launches mobile app for sending crime alerts to security agencies The Cable:
FG launches mobile app for sending crime alerts to security agencies
FG launches N-Alert mobile app to tackle insecurity The Punch:
FG launches N-Alert mobile app to tackle insecurity
N-Alerts: FG launches app to fight kidnapping, banditry, other crimes Pulse Nigeria:
N-Alerts: FG launches app to fight kidnapping, banditry, other crimes
FG launches N-Alert mobile app to tackle insecurity News Breakers:
FG launches N-Alert mobile app to tackle insecurity


   More Picks
1 NCC, FIRS inaugurate joint committee to boost national revenues in telecoms sector - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
3 Couple files $650,000 suit against their son for not giving them grandchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Taraba attack: Troops on search, rescue operations for missing personnel – Army - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
5 Akwa Ibom: Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom after four days in kidnappers' den - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 2023: “You And Others Betrayed South-East, We Are Only Wiser” – Sen Orji Uzor Kalu to Edwin Clark - Nigeria Breaking News, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerian woman dies 12 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 At Last, PDP NEC Throws Presidential Ticket Open, Recommends Consensus - This Day, 22 hours ago
9 Jubilation as Osinbajo submits APC presidential nomination forms - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 FEC okays N2bn vehicles for Civil Defence, approves three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info