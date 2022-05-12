Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Deborah Samuel: Police arrest 2 over murder of female student in Sokoto, target others
Daily Post  - The Police in Sokoto State have arrested some persons in connection with the murder of a female student, Deborah Samuel. Public Relations Officer, ASP

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Blasphemy: Sultanate Council calls for arrest of killers of Deborah Samuel - P.M. News PM News:
Blasphemy: Sultanate Council calls for arrest of killers of Deborah Samuel - P.M. News
Blasphemy: Sultanate Council calls for arrest of killers of Deborah Samuel News Breakers:
Blasphemy: Sultanate Council calls for arrest of killers of Deborah Samuel
Here’s the reason why Deborah Samuel the student of Shehu Shagari college of Education was burnt alive today Gist Reel:
Here’s the reason why Deborah Samuel the student of Shehu Shagari college of Education was burnt alive today
Blasphemy: 2 arrested over murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto Edujandon:
Blasphemy: 2 arrested over murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto
Blasphemy: Sultanate Council Calls For Arrest of Killers of Deborah Samuel Tori News:
Blasphemy: Sultanate Council Calls For Arrest of Killers of Deborah Samuel


   More Picks
1 LISTEN: Davido Releases 'Stand Strong' Featuring The Samples - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
2 Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
5 Ataga’s murder: Change of counsel stalls Chidinma’s trial - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 Pilot who died in Cameroon plane crash identified as daughter of former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Senator Solomon Ewuga - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 "Let it end there" Nigerians tells American rapper Future after he expressed his admiration for Tems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
10 I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election - Legit, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info