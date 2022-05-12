Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Childhood trauma made me a people pleaser, says Nancy Isime
The Punch  - Nollywood actress and show host, Nancy Isime, has said that the trauma she had as a child made her grow up to become a people pleaser.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Childhood trauma made me a people pleaser” – Actress Nancy Isime Yaba Left Online:
“Childhood trauma made me a people pleaser” – Actress Nancy Isime
Childhood trauma made me a people pleaser, says Nancy Isime News Breakers:
Childhood trauma made me a people pleaser, says Nancy Isime
“Childhood trauma made me a people pleaser” – Actress Nancy Isime Naija Parrot:
“Childhood trauma made me a people pleaser” – Actress Nancy Isime
What my childhood trauma turned me into - Nancy Isime shares heartbreaking experience Gist Reel:
What my childhood trauma turned me into - Nancy Isime shares heartbreaking experience
I Used To Be A People Pleaser Because I Lacked Attention As A Child - Nancy Isime Speaks On Childhood Trauma Tori News:
I Used To Be A People Pleaser Because I Lacked Attention As A Child - Nancy Isime Speaks On Childhood Trauma


   More Picks
1 War: We’ll take ‘retaliatory steps’ if you join NATO – Russia warns Finland - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Councilor arrested with AK-47 near kidnapers' den in Kaduna - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Alleged blasphemy: Bishop Kukah condemns gruesome murder of female student in Sokoto; calls for calm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 NUC gives universities nod to decide 30% of their curriculum content - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Sokoto college students lynch colleague over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
7 Coalition Against ISIS: NSA Monguno leads Nigeria’s delegation to Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Morocco - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
8 Twitter Shares Plummet By 25% As Elon Musk announce His $44 Billion Twitter Deal Is 'Temporarily On Hold' - Global Upfront, 2 hours ago
9 APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
10 I’m fully with Bola Tinubu, Governor El-Rufai boasts ahead of 2023 election - Legit, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info