Singer Ckay listed as Time's Next Generation Leader
The Punch  - Fast-rising singer, Chukwuka Ekweani, popularly known as Ckay, is the only Nigerian to make the 2022 Time's Next Generation Leaders list.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

